Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Million

Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $23.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.82 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,908 shares of company stock worth $8,031,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 167.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. 165,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.