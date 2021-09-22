Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Million

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $23.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.82 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,908 shares of company stock worth $8,031,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 167.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. 165,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,200. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.