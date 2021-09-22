Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

CPCAY stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.07. 28,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,275. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

