CCUniverse (UVU) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $12,996.28 and approximately $18.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005556 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00013112 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000220 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

