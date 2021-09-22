Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report $4.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.98 and the lowest is $4.51. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.30 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $15.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $146.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 12-month low of $103.30 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 568,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after buying an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.