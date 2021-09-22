Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 35,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.