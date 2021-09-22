Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Celestica has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.