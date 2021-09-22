Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Down to $93.28

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.28, but opened at $87.53. Celsius shares last traded at $89.54, with a volume of 12,096 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on CELH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.50 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 2.1% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Celsius by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Celsius by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Celsius by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

