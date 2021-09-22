Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Swagatam Mukerji Buys 290 Shares of Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £150.80 ($197.02).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 294 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

On Monday, July 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 549 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £225.09 ($294.08).

Shares of CAU opened at GBX 49.78 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43. Centaur Media Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 20.96 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 53 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.11 million and a PE ratio of -62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.63%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

