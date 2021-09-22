CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Trading 1.3% Higher

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.74. 37,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,295,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNP. Barclays lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.