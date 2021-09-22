Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 9.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price rose 9.9% on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Century Aluminum traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 21,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,593,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.