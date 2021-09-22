Cerillion (LON:CER) Trading Down 1.3%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.93) and last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06). 24,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 53,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.19).

The firm has a market cap of £226.70 million and a P/E ratio of 52.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 803.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,241.74.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

