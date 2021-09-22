CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,146 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 230.3% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,891,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $24,124,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $23,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

CF stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

