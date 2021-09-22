CHADS VC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $401.00 (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $401.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0422 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045068 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,730,642 coins and its circulating supply is 46,859,011 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.