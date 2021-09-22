Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 88.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.70. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,698. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $450.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.