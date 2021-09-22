Charter Trust Co. Has $854,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,850,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 455,208 shares of company stock worth $47,117,137. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.63. The stock had a trading volume of 248,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,315,797. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

