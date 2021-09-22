Charter Trust Co. Invests $200,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 102,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,517. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

