Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,661 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.39. 216,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,760,762. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $416.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

