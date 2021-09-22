Charter Trust Co. Sells 25,000 Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,755,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,168,000 after buying an additional 7,099,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth $2,420,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 267.2% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 505,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 260,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII remained flat at $$2.92 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,472. The company has a market capitalization of $475.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.83. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 66.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

