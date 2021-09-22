ChartEx (CHART) Price Hits $0.0192 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $384,321.44 and approximately $22,605.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00116107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00169680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.91 or 0.06897924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,267.99 or 0.99855679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00781366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.