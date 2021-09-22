Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.
CHW opened at C$11.54 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a current ratio of 39.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
