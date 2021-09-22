Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

CHW opened at C$11.54 on Wednesday. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a quick ratio of 37.62 and a current ratio of 39.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$193.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.3600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$35,855.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,887,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,832,551.58. Insiders have bought 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417 in the last three months.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

