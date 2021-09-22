CHI Advisors LLC Sells 35,807 Shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

CHI Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,735,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the period. Oncorus comprises about 5.6% of CHI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CHI Advisors LLC owned about 6.74% of Oncorus worth $23,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 744,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 457,177 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the first quarter worth $6,101,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the 1st quarter valued at $4,663,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Oncorus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Shares of Oncorus stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.57. 798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncorus Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.