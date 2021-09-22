Chonk Price Down 34.1% This Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $836.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $43.36 or 0.00104879 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 34.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00127397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

