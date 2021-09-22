Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,600 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 757,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.31.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CHRRF opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.