Chrono.tech Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.78 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $18.78 million and $206,563.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $26.45 or 0.00064946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012226 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00043842 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech's total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

