Chronologic (DAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $601.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $189,690.21 and $601.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00052572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00125610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044134 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

