Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lowered by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,093,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of CHD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. 5,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.