CIBC Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$35.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.29.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.14. 1,728,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 102.43.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

