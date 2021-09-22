CIBC Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$35.00

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2021

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.29.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$31.14. 1,728,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$15.81 and a 52 week high of C$34.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 102.43.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Inflation

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.