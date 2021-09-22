Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Nordson were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $240.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.03. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.00.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

