Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $317,000 Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,475,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after buying an additional 242,925 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Barclays lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $51.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,209,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

