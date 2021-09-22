Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $394,000 Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,175,000 after acquiring an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 755,234 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,247 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after acquiring an additional 406,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,091 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY stock opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -246.27 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.27.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.54.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

