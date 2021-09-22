Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after buying an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,357,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,719,000 after buying an additional 104,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 18.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,122,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,499,000 after buying an additional 812,753 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,971,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,120,000 after acquiring an additional 588,982 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,933,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

