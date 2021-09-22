Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Increased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

