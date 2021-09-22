Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,302 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of First Citizens BancShares worth $10,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $983.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $809.60 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $915.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $834.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $839.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

