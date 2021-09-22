Citigroup Inc. Acquires 7,087 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,427 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after buying an additional 280,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,175,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.