Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,487,000 after acquiring an additional 261,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

