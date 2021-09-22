Citigroup Inc. Has $9.67 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.70, for a total value of $2,574,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,539,500 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $520.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $508.50 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $655.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $946.81.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $804.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $834.31.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

