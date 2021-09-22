Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,643 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Landstar System by 175.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Landstar System by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 598,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after acquiring an additional 51,120 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $160.70 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.