Citigroup Inc. Sells 56,820 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,820 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Popular by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Popular by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

