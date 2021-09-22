Citigroup Inc. Sells 795,226 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,058 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 795,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of FireEye worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,076 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 3.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,870 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEYE. TheStreet lowered shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. FireEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.