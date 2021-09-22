Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Stock analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.07.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 16.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 14.87 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 17.67.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,690,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

