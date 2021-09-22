City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of City worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in City in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in City by 36.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in City by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in City in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. City Holding has a one year low of $55.03 and a one year high of $88.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

