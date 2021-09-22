Civitas (CIV) Hits Market Cap of $76,205.92

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. Civitas has a market capitalization of $76,205.92 and $146.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021662 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001516 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000125 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,260,541 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

