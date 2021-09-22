Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter worth $33,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.62.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million. Analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

