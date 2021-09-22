Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Short Interest Update

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 560,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 898,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YOU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the second quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of YOU opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.73. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.