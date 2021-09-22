Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLSD. HC Wainwright started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.85.

CLSD stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

