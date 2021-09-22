Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 58,295 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

