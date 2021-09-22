CMC Financial Group Buys Shares of 53,875 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises 1.6% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CMC Financial Group owned 0.16% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNCL. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 342,755 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 274,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 172,351 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 166,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after acquiring an additional 131,206 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNCL traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,133. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.