CMC Financial Group Sells 465 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

CMC Financial Group lessened its holdings in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Intelligent Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of CMC Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 173.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 45.8% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 92,333 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 38.6% during the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 43,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INS traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,246. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.98. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

