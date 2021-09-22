Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John Rodney Messick Purchases 1,000 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John Rodney Messick purchased 1,000 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $21,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $108,595.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CVLY opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a market cap of $206.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 64,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

