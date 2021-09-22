Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. Wedbush currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Cognyte Software traded as low as $22.09 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 40371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.